May 6 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* JD SPORTS FASHION - UPDATE ON CMA REVIEW OF FOOTASYLUM ACQUISITION

* JD SPORTS, ON FOOTASYLUM DEAL, SAYS “FUNDAMENTALLY DISAGREES WITH CONCLUSION REACHED BY CMA IN ITS FINAL REPORT”

* JD SPORTS - WILL NOW CONSIDER WHETHER TO FORMALLY CHALLENGE TODAY'S CMA DECISION IN COMPETITION APPEAL TRIBUNAL