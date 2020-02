Feb 11 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* UPDATE ON CMA REVIEW OF FOOTASYLUM ACQUISITION

* ANTICIPATE THAT FOOTASYLUM WILL CONTRIBUTE LESS THAN 2% OF GROUP’S EARNINGS IN YEAR TO JANUARY 2020

* FY EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST EQUAL TO TOP END OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS, WHICH RANGE FROM £403 MILLION TO £434 MILLION