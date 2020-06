June 10 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC:

* JD SPORTS - FROM 15 JUNE, WILL RE-OPEN ALL 309 OF ITS JD STORES IN ENGLAND ACROSS TOTALITY OF ITS STORE ESTATE

* JD SPORTS - ALSO INTENDS TO OPEN ITS HIGH STREET AND "OPEN AIR" STORES IN NORTHERN IRELAND FROM 12 JUNE 2020