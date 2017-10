BRIEF-JD Sports says H1 pretax profit up at 102.7 mln stg

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 102.7 MILLION STG

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO 1.367 BILLION STG

* HY REVENUE AT 1,367.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 970.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY PRETAX PROFIT AT 102.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 77.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY OPERATING PROFIT AT 103.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 77.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.26 PENCE

* JD SPORTS FASHION PLC - EXPECT YEAR END OUTTURN TO BE TOWARDS UPPER END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS, WHICH CURRENTLY RANGE FROM ABOUT £268 MILLION TO £290 MILLION

* JD SPORTS FASHION PLC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR IS NOW RAISED TO £160 MILLION