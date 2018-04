April 27 (Reuters) - JDC Group AG:

* REVENUES 2017 GREW BY ROUGHLY 8 PERCENT TO NEARLY EUR 85 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2017 ROSE BY AROUND 63% TO EUR 3.9 MILLION

* BREAKING 100 MILLION EURO REVENUES MARK EXPECTED FOR 2018

* EXPECTS EBITDA OF MORE THAN EUR 6 MILLION FOR 2018