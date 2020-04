April 30 (Reuters) - JDC Group AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: JDC GROUP AG: JDC GROUP AG CONFIRMS POSITIVE RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

* REVENUES GROW BY 17.3% TO EUR 111.5 MILLION IN 2019

* FY EBITDA ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 4.2 MILLION AFTER EUR 1.5 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK 2020 CONFIRMED

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) ALSO IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO NEGATIVE EUR 0.1 MILLION (2018: NEGATIVE EUR 1.6 MILLION)