June 19 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale‍​

* JD.com Inc says transaction volume for the first 18 days of its 2017 anniversary sales event increased over 50 percent versus first 18 days of last year's event