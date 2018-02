Feb 14 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc:

* JD.COM ANNOUNCES FINANCING AGREEMENTS FOR JD LOGISTICS

* TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN THIS ROUND IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.5 BILLION

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF THIS TRANSACTION, JD.COM WILL REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF JD LOGISTICS WITH AN 81.4% STAKE​

* JD.COM - AGREEMENTS WITH HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, SEQUOIA CHINA, CHINA MERCHANTS GROUP, TENCENT, CHINA LIFE, CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK CAPITAL FOF AND OTHERS