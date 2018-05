BRIEF-JD.Com Inc Qtrly Net Income Per ADS From Continuing Operations $0.17

May 8 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* JD.COM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 100.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 98.95 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 120 BILLION TO RMB 124 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17

* CORE E-COMMERCE BUSINESS PERFORMED VERY WELL IN Q1

* ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MILLION IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: