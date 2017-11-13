BRIEF-JD.com reports Q3 ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations RMB 1.52

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JD.Com Inc -

* JD.com announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue RMB 83.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view RMB 83.55 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 107 billion to RMB 110 billion

* ‍diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was rmb0.69​

* ‍Annual active customer accounts increased by 34% to 266.3 million in twelve months ended september 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap diluted net income per ads from continuing operations for q3 of 2017 was RMB1.52 (us$0.23)​

* ‍Net revenues for q3 of 2017 were RMB83.7 billion (us$ 12.6 billion), an increase of 39.2% from Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view cny 0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view cny 108.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )