April 2 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* ALL OF JD’S EMPLOYEES IN HUBEI BACK TO WORK

* THIS YEAR'S ORDERS IN HUBEI PROVINCE AND ITS CAPITAL WUHAN, BOTH SURPASSED LAST YEAR'S ORDERS IN MARCH