BRIEF-Jd.Com Says Files To Clarify Potential Confusion Caused By Certain Statements Made By Co's CEO Richard Qiangdong Liu

April 16 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING

* JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”

* JD.COM - CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011

* JD.COM - CEO'S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL "GROSS PROFIT"