BRIEF-JD.Com Says Q4 Non-Gaap Diluted Net Income Per ADS Was RMB0.54

March 2 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc:

* JD.COM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 170.7 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF RMB 166.7 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 10 PERCENT

* DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS FOR Q4 OF 2019 WAS RMB2.44 (US$0.35)

* NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS FOR Q4 OF 2019 WAS RMB0.54 (US$0.08)

* ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS3INCREASED BY 18.6% TO 362.0 MILLION IN 2019 FROM 305.3 MILLION IN 2018

* JD.COM - Q1 2020 REVENUE FORECAST REFLECTS CO'S CURRENT, PRELIMINARY EXPECTATION, SUBJECT TO CHANGE IN LIGHT OF UNCERTAINTIES ON HOW COVID-19 DEVELOPS