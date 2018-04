April 16 (Reuters) - Allianz China General Insurance Co Ltd:

* SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MILLION YUAN ($85.40 million) FOR 33.33 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS JD.COM'S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2IZ4L7M Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)