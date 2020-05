May 27 (Reuters) - JDE Peet’s:

* JDE PEET’S ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF OFFER PERIOD OF PROPOSED OFFER IN RELATION TO ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 26 MAY

* EARLIER PUBLISHED TERMS FOR OFFER AND ADMISSION TO LISTING AND TRADING OF SHARES ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

* IN LIGHT OF RESPONSE BY INVESTORS TO OFFER, THE CLOSING OF OFFER BEING BROUGHT FORWARD TO THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020, AT 16:00PM CET