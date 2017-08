June 23 (Reuters) - Jeans Mate Corp

* Says it settled raised rent related lawsuit, which was filed by Aderans Co., Ltd.

* According to the settlement, the co will pay 31 million yen to Aderans Co., Ltd. within July 21 and pay raised rent from July 1

