May 2 (Reuters) -

* JEFF JACOBSON AGREES TO RESIGN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF XEROX AND PARTIES AGREE THAT RESIGNATION WILL BE TREATED AS VOLUNTARY - COURT FILING

* INCOMING XEROX DIRECTORS, AND A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR CO, WILL CONSIST OF INDIVIDUALS IDENTIFIED BY DEASON AND CARL ICAHN - COURT FILING

* XEROX’S DIRECTOR DEFENDANTS JACOBSON, HUNTER, KEEGAN, PRINCE, REESE, RUSCKOWSKI, AND TUCKER WILL RESIGN FROM THE BOARD - COURT FILING Further company coverage: