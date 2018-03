BRIEF-Jefferies Group Q1 Revenue $821 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC:

* ‍JEFFERIES GROUP LLC - Q1 REVENUE $821 MILLION

* JEFFERIES REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍JEFFERIES GROUP LLC - PROVISIONAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT-RELATED CHARGE OF $164 MILLION, $108 MILLION OF WHICH IS NON-CASH IN Q1 2018​

* JEFFERIES GROUP - NET LOSS OF $61 MILLION, ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $103 MILLION IN QUARTER

* ‍JEFFERIES - VOLUMES DURING H1 OF FEB WERE MORE MUTED IN A PERIOD OF INCREASED VOLATILITY FOLLOWING A SELL-OFF IN GLOBAL EQUITY MARKETS​