BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Announces Debt Refinancing And Amendments Of Credit Facilities

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN ANNOUNCES DEBT REFINANCING AND AMENDMENTS OF CREDIT FACILITIES

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - CO, UNITS PLAN TO AMEND EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM 2022 TO 2024

* JELD-WEN HOLDING INC - JWI CONCURRENTLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $800 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - JWI INTENDS TO PARTIALLY REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN INDEBTEDNESS USING NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING ​

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - CO, UNITS PLAN TO AMEND EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM 2019 TO 2022

* JELD-WEN HOLDING SAYS CO,UNITS PLAN TO DECREASE INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT