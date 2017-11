Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

* Jeld-Wen Holding - Prices public offering of 12.5 million shares of stock by Onex Partners manager, affiliates, certain of co’s existing stockholders

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc - ‍Prices the public offering of 12.5 million shares at a public offering price of $33.75 per share​