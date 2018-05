BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.30

May 8 (Reuters) - JELD-WEN Holding Inc:

* JELD-WEN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK, AND ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FULL 2018 INCLUDES NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 17% TO 19%

* UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FULL 2018 INCLUDES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $505 MILLION TO $535 MILLION

* NET REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $98.3 MILLION, OR 11.6%, TO $946.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q2 OF 2018 IS $135 MILLION TO $145 MILLION

* FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $100 MILLION TO $120 MILLION

* JELD-WEN HOLDING - BOARD APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PURSUANT TO WHICH CO MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $250 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK.

* TERM OF NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019.

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $918.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S