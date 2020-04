BRIEF-Jennie-O Turkey Store Announces Precautionary Facilities Closures

April 24 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE ANNOUNCES PRECAUTIONARY FACILITIES CLOSURES

* JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE - WILL TEMPORARILY PAUSE OPERATIONS AT ITS WILLMAR AVENUE AND ITS BENSON AVENUE FACILITIES

* JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE - EMPLOYEES WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE 100 PERCENT OF THEIR BASE PAY AND BENEFITS DURING PAUSE IN PRODUCTION

* JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE - AS OF THURSDAY, 14 EMPLOYEES OUT OF MORE THAN 1,200 HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19