BRIEF-Jenoptik Decides On Measures Due To Coronavirus Crisis

April 1 (Reuters) - JENOPTIK AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES ON MEASURES TO MANEUVER THROUGH THE CORONA CRISIS AS WELL AS POSSIBLE

* PREPARATIONS TO INTRODUCE SUCH MEASURES AS SHORT-TIME WORK

* BASED ON COURSE OF BUSINESS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS, IT CAN BE DECIDED WHETHER AND HOW MUCH DIVIDEND FOR 2019 CAN BE PAID

* NO PAY RAISES IN 2020

* STEFAN TRAEGER HIMSELF WILL ALSO SUSPEND HIS CONTRACTUALLY GUARANTEED INCREASE IN FIXED SALARY FOR 2020

* PRODUCTION PLANTS WORLDWIDE ARE CURRENTLY RUNNING