Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jenoptik:

* 2017 SALES 748 MILLION EUR

* 2017 EBIT 78 MILLION EUR

* SAYS SEES 2018 SALES AT 790-810 MILLION EUR

* SAYS SEES 2018 EBIT MARGIN AT 10.5-11.0 PERCENT

* SAYS SALES TO RISE BY AVERAGE MEDIUM TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE PER YEAR THROUGH 2022

* SAYS EBITDA MARGIN TO REACH AROUND 16 PERCENT BY 2022