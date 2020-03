BRIEF-Jenoptik Invests In Japan And Takes Over A Joint Venture

March 12 (Reuters) - JENOPTIK AG:

* INVESTS IN JAPAN AND TAKES OVER A LONG-STANDING JOINT VENTURE COMPLETELY

* IN FUTURE JENOPTIK WILL HOLD 100 PERCENT OF SHARES IN JAPANESE COMPANY JENOPTIK JAPAN CO.

* ACQUIRES REMAINING 33.42 PERCENT OF SHARES IN JENOPTIK JAPAN CO. LTD. FROM ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KANTUM USHIKATA MFG. CO., LTD.

* TWO BUSINESS PARTNERS HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE OF SHARES

Source text for Eikon: