Nov 10 (Reuters) - Jenoptik AG

* Q3 revenues up 7.7 percent at 178.4 million eur‍​

* Q3 EBIT up 29 percent at 22.9 million eur

* Q3 EBIT margin 12.8 percent versus 10.7 percent

* Q3 net profit up 57 percent at 21.5 million eur

* Sees 2017 sales, EBIT margin at upper end of forecast range