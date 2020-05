BRIEF-Jenoptik Q1 Adjusted Order Intake Up At 211.7 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - JENOPTIK AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED ORDER INTAKE GREW BY 3.6 PERCENT TO 211.7 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 REVENUE DECLINES BY 7.8 PERCENT (ADJUSTED) TO 164.4 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 10.5 PERCENT

* ANTICIPATES TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE CURRENT AVERAGE MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE AND EBITDA IN 2020

* Q1 GROUP EBITDA CAME TO 13.6 MILLION EUROS, WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 8.3 PERCENT

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT OF 53.9 MILLION EUROS WAS 17.8 PERCENT DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR (PRIOR YEAR: 65.6 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 GROUP EBIT CAME TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS

* NET DEBT OF 16.1 MILLION EUROS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 (31/12/2019: MINUS 9.1 MILLION EUROS)

* SEES ABLE TO MEET REVENUE OF AROUND 800 MILLION EUROS AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 14.3 PERCENT FOR 2020