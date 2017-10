Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jenoptik Ag

* Says H1 group revenue rose by 6.6 percent to 348.4 million euros

* Says ebit improved by 7.2 percent to 29.1 million euros

* Says expects a strong 2nd half-year

* Says H1 order intake 405.3 million euros

* Says 2017 group revenue is expected to come in at between 720 and 740 million euros

* Says anticipates an ebit margin within a range of 9.5 to 10.0 percent