BRIEF-Jensen Group Expects A Slow Down In Activities Due To Covid-19

March 27 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* JENSEN-GROUP EXPECTS A SLOW-DOWN IN ACTIVITIES DUE TO SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES.

* COVID-19: WE ARE UNABLE TO ASSESS FOR THE MOMENT THE DURATION OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS AND THEREFORE CANNOT ESTIMATE THE IMPACT ON OUR PERFORMANCE

* IS OF OPINION THAT THERE IS NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS PER DECEMBER 31, 2019 OF CONSEQUENCES OF WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* GROUP IS OF THE OPINION THAT THE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 ARE MANAGEABLE FOR THE COMING PERIOD WITH THE KNOWLEDGE AS OF TODAY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS SLOW-DOWN WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE AND ON PROFITABILITY OF COMPANY IN 2020

* MAKES EVERY EFFORT TO ENSURE MAXIMUM POSSIBLE BUSINESS CONTINUITY AND TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION WHERE POSSIBLE IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE EXPECTED DELIVERY DATES