BRIEF-Jensen Group FY Net Income Group Share Down At 15.7 Million Euro

March 12 (Reuters) - JENSEN GROUP NV:

* PRESS RELEASE STABLE REVENUE WITH LOWER PROFIT

* FY REVENUE FOR THE YEAR AMOUNTS TO 332.2 MILLION EURO COMPARED TO 343.8 MILLION EURO LAST YEAR

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AMOUNTS TO 15.7 MILLION EURO COMPARED TO 19.1 MILLION EURO LAST YEAR

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTS TO 23.0 MILLION EURO

* FY CASH FLOW (EBITDA) AMOUNTS TO 31.2 MILLION EURO, A 6.8% DECREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* THE BOARD PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK: WE ARE PRUDENT IN OUR OUTLOOK BECAUSE WE ARE UNABLE TO ASSESS TODAY THE IMPACT OF THE CORONA VIRUS ON THE VARIOUS MARKETS

* FY NET DEBT INCREASED BY EUR 9.7 MILLION, FROM EUR 5.4 MILLION NET CASH TO EUR 4.4 MILLION EURO NET DEBT

* OUTLOOK: GROUP DOES NOT EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM THE BREXIT

* SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 19, 2020, THE SHARE WILL TRADE EX-COUPON AS OF MAY 27, 2020 AND THE DIVIDEND WILL BE PAYABLE AS FROM MAY 29, 2020 AT THE COUNTERS OF KBC BANK UPON PRESENTATION OF COUPON N°15

* OUTLOOK: POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS AND POSSIBLE PROTECTIONIST MOVEMENTS IN VARIOUS PARTS OF WORLD CANNOT BE ASSESSED TODAY

* OUTLOOK: OTHER RISKS THAT MAINLY AFFECT OUR MARGIN ARE EXCHANGE RATE VOLATILITY AND FLUCTUATING RAW MATERIAL PRICES, ENERGY AND TRANSPORTATION COSTS

* FY NET TAX CHARGES AMOUNT TO 5.1 MILLION EURO AND ARE LOWER THAN LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF LOWER PROFIT BEFORE TAX AS WELL AS LOWER DISALLOWED EXPENSES

* FY TOTAL NET FINANCE COST AMOUNTS TO 2.5 MILLION EURO