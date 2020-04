BRIEF-Jensen Group Withdraws 2019 Dividend

April 9 (Reuters) - Jensen Group NV:

* UPDATE COVID-19 - DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* WE DO NOT EXPECT OUR ORDER INTAKE TO RECOVER TO PREVIOUS LEVELS BEFORE 2021

* EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN ORDER INTAKE AND SEVERAL POSTPONEMENTS OF ALREADY PLACED ORDERS DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED NOT TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2019 AS A MEASURE OF PRUDENCE

* WE EXPECT THAT MANY HOSPITALITY PROJECTS ARE GOING TO BE POSTPONED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS

* CONFIRMS THAT SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JENSENGROUP NV WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020