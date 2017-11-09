FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

BRIEF-Jensyn Acquisition announces agreement for business combination with BAE Energy Management LLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jensyn Acquisition Corp

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp announces agreement for business combination with BAE Energy Management, LLC

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍BAE will be renamed Vantage Energy Fund in transaction​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍at close, Jensyn will own approximately 45 pct of BAE’s outstanding membership units​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍senior management of BAE, including Victor Ferreira, its CEO, will replace Jensyn’s existing management team at close

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - expect Jensyn common, common equivalent holders to receive not less than $1.00 per share in dividends in first 12 months post deal closing

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - nominees to new board expected to be 7 individuals designated by BAE, none of such nominees to be an existing member of co’s board​

* Jensyn Acquisition Corp - ‍anticipated that at the time co seeks approval of business combination from stockholders, co’s stockholders will be asked to elect a new board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

