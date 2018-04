BRIEF-Jensyn Acquisition Says Received Letter From BAE Energy Management

April 27 (Reuters) - Jensyn Acquisition Corp:

* JENSYN ACQUISITION SAYS RECEIVED LETTER FROM BAE ENERGY MANAGEMENT, PURPORTING TO TERMINATE MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL DATED AS OF NOV 3, 2017

* JENSYN ACQUISITION CORP - ADVISED BAE ENERGY MANAGEMENT IT IS RESERVING ALL RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO PURPORTED TERMINATION - SEC FILING

* JENSYN ACQUISITION - MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 3, 2017 WAS AMONG CO, BAE AND MEMBERS OF BAE