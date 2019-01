Jan 10 (Reuters) - EDF/JERA Trading:

* Alex Baileff will be joining the company in April 2019 as Senior Vice President - Coal.

* Baileff joins JERAT from Vitol where he was Head of Coal. Prior to that, he held positions at Peabody Coaltrade, Essent Trading and EDF Energy.

* JERAT is a joint venture (two thirds and one third respectively) between JERA and EDF Trading (“EDFT”), established in April 2017 following the acquisition of EDFT’s coal business.