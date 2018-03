BRIEF-Jericho Capital Sends Letter To Independent Directors Of VMware

March 12 (Reuters) - VMware Inc:

* JERICHO CAPITAL SENDS LETTER TO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF VMWARE

* JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BENEFICIALLY OWNS ABOUT 1.8 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF VMWARE

* ‍JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE​’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL“LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”

* JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL