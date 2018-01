BRIEF-Jericho‍ To Participate In Drilling Horizontal Wells In Major County

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Jericho Oil Corp:

* JERICHO - ‍ ENTERED AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN DRILLING OF BETWEEN TWO AND FIVE HORIZONTAL WELLS IN MAJOR COUNTY, NEAR CO‘S CORE STACK OPERATING AREA

* JERICHO OIL CORP - ‍ ENTERED INTO A FARM-IN AGREEMENT THROUGH ITS OKLAHOMA STACK JOINT VENTURE, WITH A PRIVATE OPERATOR​

* JERICHO OIL - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, STACK JV PARTNER INCREASED ITS CAPITAL COMMITMENT TO FINANCE A PORTION OF FARM-IN AGREEMENT WELL COMMITMENT​

* JERICHO OIL CORP - ‍ PRO-FORMA FOR STACK JV PARTNER'S CAPITAL COMMITMENT, JERICHO WILL HOLD A 26.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN STACK JV​