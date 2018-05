May 2 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc:

* JERNIGAN CAPITAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ABOVE GUIDANCE RANGE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43 TO $0.60

* CO IS ALSO REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: