Jan 11 (Reuters) - JERONIMO MARTINS SA:

* PRELIMINARY SALES IN 2017 AT 16.3 BILLION EUROS

* SALES IN POLISH BIEDRONKA IN 2017 AT 11.1 BILLION EUROS

* Q4 SALES IN 2017 UP 12 PERCENT TO 4.3 BILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2qUvgXZ

