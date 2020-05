BRIEF-Jeronimo Martins Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To COVID-19

May 13 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA:

* SAYS BOARD TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.207 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HARD TO PREDICT THE SCALE AND DEPTH OF THE ULTIMATE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

* SAYS GROUP HAS SUSPENDED INVESTMENT IN NEW STORES AND REMODELLING PROJECTS DUE TO CURRENT UNCERTAINTY REGARDING COVID-19 IMPACTS

* SAYS Q1 EBITDA MARGIN REDUCTION AT POLISH UNIT BIEDRONKA REFLECTS PANDEMIC IMPACT ON OPERATION COSTS

* SAYS PLANNED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, NAMELY IN LAND ACQUISITIONS FOR FUTURE LOCATIONS, WILL NOT BE COMPROMISED

* SAYS RESCHEDULED ITS CAPEX PROGRAMME Source text: bit.ly/3cG7QJ6 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)