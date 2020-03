March 24 (Reuters) - Jerrold Finco PLC:

* JERROLD FINCO PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* JERROLD FINCO PLC - FOR A TEMPORARY PERIOD WE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING ANY NEW LOAN APPLICATIONS ACROSS OUR PRODUCT RANGE

* JERROLD FINCO PLC - GROUP IS PROFITABLE WITH £823.2M OF SHAREHOLDER FUNDS, AND A DIVERSIFIED FUNDING STRUCTURE WITH CONSIDERABLE DEPTH OF MATURITY