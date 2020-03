BRIEF-Jersey Electricity Says Deferred Planned 2.5% Tariff Rise Which Was To Be Effective From April 1

March 31 (Reuters) - Jersey Electricity PLC:

* JERSEY ELECTRICITY - TRADING STATEMENT - COVID 19

* JERSEY ELECTRICITY - DEFERRED PLANNED 2.5% TARIFF RISE TO BE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL, AT ESTIMATED COST OF £1M IN H2 OF FY

* JERSEY ELECTRICITY PLC - HALF YEAR RESULTS HAVE ONLY BEEN MARGINALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 EVENTS

* JERSEY ELECTRICITY - SEES IMPACT OF VIRUS GOING FORWARD, INCLUDING IMPACT ON UNIT SALES OF ELECTRICITY AND LEVEL OF OVERDUE AND BAD CUSTOMER DEBT