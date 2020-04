BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Corp - Submitted Application For Payroll Support Funds To Treasury Department And Now Enter Negotiations With U.S. Government

JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - 7,000 CUSTOMERS ARE LIKELY TO FLY US EACH DAY IN APRIL & POSSIBLY MAY, COMPARED TO 120,000 WE WOULD TYPICALLY EXPECT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - STILL ISSUING $11 MILLION PER DAY OF TRAVEL BANK CREDITS FOR CANCELED BOOKINGS

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - SPENDING MORE ON RUNNING AIRLINE THAN MAKING IN REVENUE, BURNING THROUGH OVER $10 MILLION OF SAVINGS EACH DAY

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - REDUCED APRIL SCHEDULE BY AT LEAST 70%

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - SUBMITTED APPLICATION FOR PAYROLL SUPPORT FUNDS TO TREASURY DEPARTMENT AND NOW ENTER NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP SAYS MAY NOT GET ENOUGH TO COVER PAY AND BENEFITS AT LEVEL YOU SEE WHEN WE ARE FLYING AT FULL CAPACITY

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP -SAYS AS A GROWTH CARRIER, WE HAVE A DISADVANTAGE AS FUNDS ARE BASED ON LAST YEAR’S PAYROLL COSTS

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS WITH FEWER HOURS FOR EVERYONE TO WORK & FAR FEWER FLIGHTS, TOTAL PAY IS LIKELY TO GO DOWN FOR BOTH SALARY AND HOURLY CREWMEMBERS

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - EVEN IF WE GET PAYROLL SUPPORT, WE STILL NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL MONEY TO PAY OUR OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - WILL BE TALKING TO GOVERNMENT AND OTHER LENDERS IN COMING WEEKS