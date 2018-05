May 10 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PERCENT, UP 0.4 POINTS

* TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)