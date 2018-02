Feb 13 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS JANUARY TRAFFIC

* JANUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.9 PERCENT, DOWN 1.4 POINTS

* JAN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 3.8 BILLION, UP 1.7 PERCENT

* JAN 2018 AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 4.64 BILLION, UP 0.1 PERCENT FROM JAN 2017