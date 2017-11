BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports October traffic

Nov 13 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways reports October traffic

* JetBlue Airways Corp - ‍ preliminary traffic in October increased 3.7 percent from October 2016, on a capacity increase of 6.8 percent​

* JetBlue Airways Corp - ‍ preliminary load factor for October 2017 was 82.4 percent, a decrease of 2.4 points from October 2016​

* JetBlue Airways-continues to expect Q4 rasm growth to range between down 3.0 percent and 0.0 percent compared to Q4 of 2016​