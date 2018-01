BRIEF-JetBlue Airways Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.08

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.08

* Q4 REVENUE $1.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.7 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 OPERATING INCOME OF $189 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 36.0%​

* ‍REVENUE PASSENGER MILES FOR Q4 INCREASED 3.1% TO 11.5 BILLION​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍YIELD PER PASSENGER MILE IN Q4 WAS 13.57 CENTS, UP 2.8%​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, JETBLUE EXPECTS CAPACITY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 8.5%​

* ‍CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 3.5% AND 5.5% YEAR OVER YEAR IN Q1 2018.​

* ‍RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 2.5% AND 5.5% FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017​

* ‍CASM EX-FUEL IS EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR Q1 OF 2018​