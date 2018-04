April 5 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - ON MARCH 30, CO, INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED & RESTATED ENGINE PURCHASE & SERVICES DEAL FOR PW1100G-JM ENGINES

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2GYe9v6] Further company coverage: