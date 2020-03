BRIEF-JetBlue Airways Says Covid-19 Adding Significant Uncertainty To Q1, 2020 Outlook

March 9 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP SAYS COVID-19 ADDING SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY TO Q1, 2020 OUTLOOK

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - $2.50 - $3.00 EPS GUIDE FOR 2020 EXCLUDES COVID-19 IMPACT

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO 1Q RASM OF AT LEAST 6 POINTS FROM COVID-19

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS - GIVEN NATURE OF AND SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19, CO WITHDRAWS ALL Q1 AND FY 2020 GUIDANCE

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP - COVID-19 HAVING A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 1Q 2020 RASM