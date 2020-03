BRIEF-Jetblue Airways To Reduce Capacity By About 5% In Near Term To Address Fall In Demand Due To Coronavirus Concerns - Memo

March 4 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp Memo Seen By Reuters:

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS TO REDUCE CAPACITY BY ABOUT 5% IN NEAR TERM TO ADDRESS FALL IN DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS “WILL MAKE SOME TOUGH DECISIONS IN THE DAYS AHEAD AS WE MONITOR THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS”

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS CLOSELY MONITORING BOOKING TRENDS TO ASSESS WHETHER ADDITIONAL CAPACITY REDUCTIONS WILL BE REQUIRED

* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP IN ADDITION TO CAPACITY ADJUSTMENT, CO TAKING ADDITIONAL MEASURES AIMED AT PRESERVING CASH - INTERNAL MEMO SEEN BY REUTERS