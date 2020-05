JetBlue Airways Corp:

* JETBLUE EXPECTS TO TAKE 1 A220, 7 A321NEO JETS THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 3 Q1 DELIVERIES, ACCORDING TO MAY 7 DELIVERY PLAN -PRESENTATION

* JETBLUE DELIVERY SCHEDULE ENVISIONS 17 AIRBUS AIRCRAFT IN 2021 AND 15 IN 2022 -PRESENTATION

* JETBLUE CEO SAYS TIMING OF LONDON LAUNCH MAY BE DELAYED BUT STILL SEES AN OPPORTUNITY -CONF CALL

* JETBLUE CEO SAYS LOOKING AT VARIOUS SCENARIOS FOR ITS FLEET GOING FORWARD -CONF CALL